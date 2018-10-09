Tristan Thompson opens up on proposing to Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson will eventually commit to Khloe Kardashian

In a scene from Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Thompson FaceTimed Kris Jenner to discuss a push present for Kardashian. (At the time, she was expecting the couple’s first child, daughter True.)

“I remember Koko saying she wanted something where she could pass it down, generation after generation,” he said.

“You know, Corey [Gamble] bought me for Christmas a couple of years ago this really beautiful little diamond ring that you could put on any finger,” suggested Jenner, 62, before gushing: “You know, until you get that really huge diamond that’s going to go on on her ring finger!”

“Of course,” replied Thompson, 27. “Eventually!”

While Khloe has mostly avoided publicly discussing the scandal, she addressed it on social media last month while responding to speculation that she and Thompson were talking about getting married.

In a comment, she denied the rumor and responded to an Instagram user who accused her of “acting like Tristan didn’t cheat.”

“I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat,” she wrote. “I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap.’