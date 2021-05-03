Trinitas Foundation Set To Provide N20m Investment Funds to StartUps.

By Mutiat Alli

One of Nigeria’s most laudable charity foundations, Trinitas Foundation is set to give out an investment fund of Twenty Million Naira (N20m) to ten startups ventures across Technology, Agriculture, Small Scale Manufacturing, Entertainment & Media, Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle and Food Industries.

The new initiative is the Trinitas Investment Programme, an annual startup pitch competition.

The project is a strategic approach to highlight one of the key missions of the foundation, which is to empower and foster opportunities and possibilities for emerging African ventures across the target six industries.

A statement by Ade George, founder and CEO of the foundation at the recently held media launch of the initiative says “our mission is to empower African startups and business ideas with funding that help them become employers of labor and contribute to the overall growth of Nigeria and the continent at large.

Mr Tosin Ayodele, one of the Directors also stated that the foundation has partnered with some technical partners such as Access Bank to provide training and other forms of support to beneficiaries of this initiative.

Mr Yanju George, a Trustee and director of Trinitas, affirms that the foundation will continue to deliver on its key missions which are feeding and providing vital essentials for the less privileged, providing resources for child education, empowering women through sustainable trade and enterprise support and funding prospective African startups and business ideas; a feat it has maintained since inception in 2016.