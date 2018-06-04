Tricycle production underway in Abia State

By Sunday Nwakanma – Umuahia

In order to shore up the economy of the state, there are indications that the Abia State Government has concluded arrangements to kick start Keke tricycle production in the state.

This hint came weekend in Umuahia through the Governor’s Special Adviser on Transport Matters, Chief Ndubuisi Emeh (GDJ) as the old Bende people honoured the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, stating that this is a welcome development for the state.

While thanking the state governor for bringing in people for the production of the machine in the state, Chief Emeh also thanked the state Chief Executive for his magnanimity in extending the operation time for the keke operators in the state from 7pm to 9pm.

The aide, who have served the state in various capacities under many governors of the state, commended Bende people for adopting Ikpeazu for a second tenure, stating “Old Bende people has spoken; there is no vacancy in Government House till 2023”.

Accordingly the governor’s aide called on all eligible voters in the state to obtain their permanent voter’s card, PVC to enable them retain the governor on his seat come 2019 general elections, adding that Ikpeazu has done creditably well.

The adoption of the state governor for a second term by Old Bende people, he said, is in tandem with the Abia Charter of Equity and thanked the cultural zone for the affirmation.

He called for support and prayers for Gov. Ikpeazu to enable him move the state forward.