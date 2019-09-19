The National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau state on Thursday upheld the victory of Senator Ignatius Longjan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 23 National Assembly polls.

Dismissing the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Mr. Peter Kefas, the tribunal Chairman, Justice J.I. Nwoye, in a unanimous judgment, described the petition filed by the applicants as lacking in merit since failed to prove allegations in his petition against the respondents.

Kefas and the PDP had challenged Sen. Longjan’s victory for the Plateau South Senatorial District on the allegations that the election was marred by electoral irregularities and was conducted in non- compliance with the Electoral Act.

He had pleaded with the tribunal to declare him winner of the election or order for a fresh election.

But, the tribunal in its ruling declared that Kefas and his party, couldn’t substantiate their claims before it and therefore, their petition has failed woefully.

“The onus of proof lies with he who alleges; in this petition, the petitioners have woefully failed to prove all the allegations raised in their petition

“Consequently, this tribunal has no excuse not to dismiss the petition for lack of merit. The petition is hereby dismissed,” Nwoye declared.

During the tribunal proceedings, Kefas had called 40 witnesses against the eight witnesses called by the respondents and had also presented 155 documentary evidences to prove his case.

Responding shortly after the judgment, counsel to Sen. Longjan, Mr. Sunday Obende, commended the tribunal for painstakingly perusing all the evidences and arguments presented before it and to have delivered such a sound judgment.

“We wish to commend you (tribunal) for your efforts and even patience with us all through. We wish you success in all your endeavours,” Obende stated.

Counsel to the petitioners, Mr. Sunday Oyawole, thanked the tribunal for its efforts, but said that “we will critically look at the judgment for our next line of action.”