The National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state has upheld the election of Senator Christopher Ekpenyong, who represents Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District in the February 23 election.

Delivering judgment, the Chairman of the three-member panel, Justice W.O. Akanbi, held that Sen. Ekpenyong, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was duly elected by majority votes cast during the senatorial election.

However, one out of the three judges ruled contrary to his two colleagues in the panel.

The panel through a majority decision dismissed the petition filed by Sen. Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging the declaration of Sen. Ekpenyong by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner of the said election.

Describing the petition as “lacking merit,” the panel noted that the petitioner failed to prove that he won the said election as well as failed to present convincing evidence of non-compliance to the Electoral Act as raised in his petition.

Akpabio, who is now a minister had alleged that INEC in collaboration with some PDP chieftains in the senatorial district, wrongfully declared Sen. Ekpeyong and his party, the PDP, winner of the poll having scored 118, 215 votes as against his 83, 158 votes.

He said the result sheets from Akwa Ibom INEC office showed different figures that had him (Akpabio) securing 138, 256 votes as against Sen. Ekpeyong’s 123, 843 votes.