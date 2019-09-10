The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau state on Tuesday struck out the petition filed by the candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Sanusi Inuwa challenging the election of Senator Istifanus Gyang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Plateau North senatorial seat.

Delivering judgement, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Theophilus Nzeogwu held that the petition cannot be sustained and subsequently, struck out the petition on the ground that the petitioner has woefully failed to prove his case.

“The petitioner failed to prove his petition because he did not tender any document to show that he was indeed, validly nominated to contest for the Plateau North Senatorial District,” the tribunal chairman said.

UPP had earlier informed the tribunal that Inuwa was nominated for the Plateau South Senatorial District and not Plateau North Senatorial District as claimed by the candidate.

Responding to the ruling, defence counsel, Niri Doron said it is a welcome development, noting that they have proved that the petitioner has no case against his client.