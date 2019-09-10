The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, Benue state, has dismissed the petition filed by a former member of the House of Representatives challenging the election of Rep. Robert Tyough of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a 70 -page judgment delivered by the Chairman of the panel, Justice R. O. Odudu, the tribunal held that Rep. Tyough was duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the polls.

The tribunal’s decision came in spite of agreeing with the petitioners on over -voting in 12 of the 17 polling units that they complained of, but held that the total votes (6, 871) in the polling units where over- voting took place is less than the margin of 10, 131 votes margin that Rep. Tyough used in winning the election.

The tribunal agreed that the petitioners, Mr. Wayo and the APC proved the case of over –voting, but declared that the PDP candidate was duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the poll.

While dismissing the case of the petitioners for want of merit, Justice Odudu awarded N100, 000 as cost to each of the respondents as.

Reacting to the decision of the tribunal, counsel to the petitioner, S. A. Akpehe, said his client will test the validity of the decision at the Court of Appeal while lead counsel to Rep. Tyough, Douglas Pepe, expressed happiness with the decision, saying the decision of the tribunal is a true reflection of constituents will during the polls.

Pepe said that he is hopeful of victory, even at the appellate court should the petitioners appeal the decision of the tribunal as evidences available clearly indicate that the petitioner has no ground to win the case.

With this ruling, only two cases including that of Senator Orker Jev of the PDP being challenged by George Akume of the APC for Benue North West Senatorial District and that of Governor Samuel Ortom of the PDP and Emmanuel Jime of the APC are awaiting judgement.