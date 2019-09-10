The Presidential electoral Tribunal is set to give its verdict on Wednesday on the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, against the election of Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress ,APC.

Atiku Abubakar who is demanding for the annulment of the election of Buhari, disclosed that he (Buhari) was not qualified to run and that, he did not win the popular votes, ascribed to him by INEC.

Again, Atiku and his party, PDP allegedly claimed that an INEC server gave them victory over Buhari and his APC.

Recall that INEC declared Buhari winner of the 23 February election with 15,191,847 votes, which represents 56.94 per cent of the total vote against the PDP candidate who scored 11,262, 978 (42.22 per cent).

