The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on Monday nullified the election of Rep. Kolapo Osunsanya, who represents Ijebu Central Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Wakkil Gana-led election petition tribunal cancelled the election results in ward 5, unit 5 in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area, ward 10, unit 3 in Odogbolu Local Government Area and the entire ward 8 in Ijebu North East Local Government Area in the federal constituency.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Taiwo Shote had filed a petition challenging Rep. Osunsanya’s declaration as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal in its judgement ordered that since the margin of victory and the difference between the petitioner and the first respondent is less than 4, 000 votes and the total number of cancelled votes is 8, 800, the INEC ought not to have declared him the winner of the election in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The tribunal further held that the electoral commission should have declared the election as inconclusive and held a re-run in the affected wards and polling units.

Consequently, the tribunal declared that Rep. Osunsanya was not duly elected and nullified the certificate of return issued to him by INEC and ordered that a re-run should be conducted within 90 days in all the affected wards and units in the three council areas.

Reacting to the judgment, Shote described it as victory for the rule of law, adding that “I am very delighted at the judgment just delivered. I am happy that justice has been served. Although, the wheel of justice grinds slowly, it grinds steadily and surely.

“It is victory for the rule of law and the good people of Ijebu Central Federal Constituency. I thank God and the good people of Ijebu Ode, Ijebu North East and Odogbolu Local Government Areas for their unflinching support thus far, and I promise not to disappoint them.”