The Anambra state Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Awka has reserved ruling in the consolidated petitions filed by Senator Andy Uba and Chief Chris Uba respectively against Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Both petitioners are seeking the nullification of Sen. Ubah’s victory in the February 23 senatorial election for Anambra South Senatorial District.

Counsel to Ubah, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), who adopted and relied on the contents of his final written address, urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition as the petitioner has not proven his weighty allegation of non-compliance with facts.

Ikpeazu said the Electoral Act has not been changed and that instruction on card reader cannot supersede the Electoral Act provision that presiding officers issue voters with ballot papers upon proper identification.

He said the petitioner in EPT/AN/SEN/11/2019/ only produced one polling unit agent as witness when he alleged that there were malpractices in 218 polling units, arguing that evidence of one witness cannot be a basis for deciding what happened in other units.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obinna Adindu, said his final written addresses was filed on August 17 and adopted same, while also urging the dismissal of the petition.

Also, counsel to Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party, George Igbokwe (SAN) in his submission told the tribunal that the use of card reader in the conduct of election is not a mere instruction, but enjoys “statutory flavour” as contained in the enhanced electoral guidelines.

Igbokwe said the card reader was introduced by INEC to improve on the quality of election, arguing further that that there is no law that mandates a petitioner to produce all polling unit agents as witnesses when they would not assist in pleading.

The counsel said the result sheets from the polling units were explicit and evident in themselves as regards what transpired.

He urged the tribunal to discountenance the defence and hold that the reliefs sought by the petitioners were meritorious and grant them accordingly.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Thelma Okara, reserved ruling on the petition for a yet to be announced date.

The ruling on petition EPT/AN/SEN/09/2019 by Sen. Uba of All Progressives Congress against the same respondent was also reserved.