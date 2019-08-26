The Anambra state National Assembly and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Awka on Monday dismissed the application filed by Nkem Ekweozor of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) seeking the panel to relist his petition against Senator Uche Ekwunife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ekwuozor, who was the candidate of the PPA in the February 23 election for Anambra Central senatorial district had approached the tribunal on August 5, seeking it to relist his petition which was struck out in April.

The petitioner filed his petition on March 18.

In his petition, the applicant urged the tribunal to upturn the declaration of Sen. Ekwunife as the winner of the poll, claiming that the election was marred by irregularities and did not comply with the Electoral Act of 2010 (as amended).

He therefore, urged the tribunal to nullify the election and order a fresh exercise.

Delivering ruling, Justice Esther Haruna, chairperson of the tribunal, held that Ekwuozor did not demonstrate seriousness in having the petition relisted.

The judge ruled that seeking relisting of a petition four months after it was struck out in April, doesn’t depict the seriousness about the litigation, adding that the applicant should have applied for relisting immediately the petition was struck out.

She held that the current petition amounts to abuse of court process and consequently, dismissed the application.

Speaking to newsmen after the ruling, Ekweozor said he would appeal the ruling because he was convinced he has a strong case against Sen. Ekwunife’s election.