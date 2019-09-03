The National and State Houses of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Bebue state has resolved all issues in the Gboko West State Constituency election dispute in favour of Terhemba Chabo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The tribunal in a decision read by the Chairman, Justice A.A. Adeleye held that the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Terna Achir did not win the election with majority of the lawful votes cast.

He consequently, ordered for fresh elections in five polling units of the state constituency within 30 days from the day of his judgment.

“I hereby declare that the second respondent (Achir) was not elected by majority of lawful votes cast. INEC is hereby ordered to announce a new date for fresh election in the five polling units within 30 days from date of this judgment,” Justice Adeleye ordered.

It will be recalled that the APC’s Chabo challenged the election on account that the margin of the votes declared in the result as announced by the electoral umpire is less than the number of votes cancelled.

INEC had declared Achir winner with 7, 880 votes while Chabo polled 7, 570. The margin of win is 313 while the tribunal found that 1, 921 voters were disenfranchised.