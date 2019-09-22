Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at weekend said the tribunal judgment dismissing the PDP’s certificate forgery allegations against him and upholding his election is a triumph of truth over falsehood.

“This judgment affirms the truism that never will falsehood triumph over truth or evil over good till the end of time, no matter the efforts or public grandstanding of the purveyors of such falsehood,” said a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The statement said the judgment confirmed the party’s long-held position that the entire allegation was malicious and a tale by moonlight.

“For us, the judgment serves as a tonic to go the extra mile to build a polity where players will be motivated only by truth and the dream of serving our people and not by unbridled ambitions.

“We thank their lordships for their erudition and well-considered judgment. We express our profound respect and gratitude to our legal team who meticulously and professionally handled the provocative issue with admirable comportment and superior knowledge of the law.

“While we were always confident of victory since we had nothing to hide, there were some Kwarans who felt concerned that some persons were bent on either causing confusion or going through the backdoor to get whatever Kwarans did not give them at the poll.

“It is to this end that we most sincerely thank Kwarans for their support and prayers while the case lasted. We also assure them that we will follow through on the steps being taken to build a Kwara that is prosperous and is the pride of all,” the statement added.