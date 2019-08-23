Dino Melaye, whose post as the senatorial representative for the Kogi’s west district was annulled on Friday by the Kogi state national assembly tribunal, has reacted to his annulment.

The senator, who is presently one of the gubernatorial aspirants of Kogi state, took to his twitter page saying his mandate will not be taken, as he will go to the appeal court to make an appeal.

According to him, “On Tribunal judgement. No cause 4 alarm at all. Even if it went my way they will still go to the Appeal Court. Our mandate cannot be taken. We will get judgment at the Appeal Court. There will be fresh election in Kogi West bc I will be Governor. For my Senate mandate no shaking”.

Recall that Melaye on Thursday received certificate of Clearance to contest for the gubernatorial primaries from the national chairman People’s Democratic Party, PDP.