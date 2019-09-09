Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Following the call for supplementary election in some polling units across Abia North Senatorial District by the National and State Assembly Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia state on Monday, former governor of Abia state and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Dr. Orji Kalu has urged Abians not to lose hope, stressing that his mandate will be re-claimed at the Court of Appeal.

The tribunal declared a rerun in few wards in just two local governments out of five local governments in Abia State.

Kalu polled 30,203 votes against his closest rival, Chief Mao Ohaubunwa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 20,801 votes in the February 23, 2019 general election.

While admonishing members and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain strong, steadfast and law-abiding, Kalu noted that he will not relent in sustaining his goodwill at the grassroots.

In a statement signed by his media office on Monday, the former governor noted that his victory in the 2019 general election, was borne out of his popularity among the people, adding that justice can only be delayed but not denied.

He said, “following the decision of the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, I will appeal the decision of the tribunal at the Court of Appeal.

“The PDP candidate, Ohaubunwa, is not popular among the people and as such, my victory in the national assembly poll as landslide.

“Any day, any time, the APC will defeat the PDP in Abia North Senatorial District.

“At the appropriate time, my mandate will be restored”.

Kalu expressed gratitude to Abians for their show of love and support before, during and after the 2019 general election.