*Dismisses application to amend list of witnesses

By Andrew Orolua , Abuja.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday fixed July 22 for the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and its presidential candidate, Albert Awuru, to call their first witness in the party’s petition challenging the February 23, re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The tribunal announced this at the close of the pre-hearing session of the HDP petition.

Earlier, during the pre-hearing on Thursday morning the five -man panel of justices led by Justice Mohammed Garba unanimously dismissed an application by the petitioners to amend their list of witnesses and file additional statements on oath.

The petitioners’ grievance has been that the rescheduling of the poll from February 16 to February 23 was done without any backing of the law.

They contend that with the rescheduling, the presidential election was deemed “abandoned, self -sabotaged and relinquished, giving way for the people’s controlled affirmative referendum election” which they said by 50 million votes, validated Awuru as the elected President .

The respondents to the petition, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have all filed their defence.

The tribunal also on Thursday presented its pre -hearing report which would guide the proceedings during the trial.

In the report read out by Justice Garba, the petitioners were given two days to prove their case. Each of the three respondents was also given two days to present their defence.

The tribunal also ruled that parties would have 10 minutes for the examination in -chief of their witnesses, 15 minutes for the cross- examination of the said witnesses by the adverse parties and gave five minutes for the re -examination of witnesses.

“Documents to be tendered shall be tendered from the bar and any objection shall be raised at the point of tendering and the reasons for the objection shall be given at the final addresses,” Justice Garba added.

Also, the tribunal gave the respondents three days from the date of close of evidence to file their final addresses, gave the petitioners three days from the date of being served to file their own final addresses while respondents have two days each to file their replies on points of law.

He also said the court under the provision of the Electoral Act, reserves the discretion to modify the report when necessary.

In an earlier ruling on Thursday, the five – man tribunal unanimously held that the application by the petitioners seeking to amend their list of witnesses and permission to file additional statements on oath lacks merit.

Delivering the lead ruling of the tribunal, Justice Garba stated that the request by the petitioners if granted would amount to a substantial alteration and addition of materials to their petition contrary to the law which provides specific time for the filing of election petitions.

According to the tribunal, the list of witnesses and statements on oath were integral part of an election petition which by virtue of paragraph 14 (1) of the first schedule of the Electoral Act could not be altered or added to after the expiration of the 21 days within which a petition must be filed from the date the results of the election were announced.

He said such request by the petitioners “has reached a dead end of the law beyond which it cannot go.”

The tribunal also dismissed another application by the petitioners which was titled as notice to contend.

In upholding INEC’s objection to the said notice, the tribunal described it as an aberration and alien to the election petition proceedings.