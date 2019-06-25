By Val Okara, Owerri

The Imo state Governorship Election Tribunal yesterday granted the Action Alliance (AA) application to withdraw its case against Governor Emeka Ihedioha filed by its candidate, Chief Uche Nwosu.

Justice M.O. Adewara granted the prayer of the second petitioner, Action Alliance and found it not worthwhile to surreptitiously smuggle in the name of Action Alliance (AA) or join it in a petition against Gov. Ihedioha without duly consulting the party as a body.

Fielding questions from journalists after the ruling, Chief Okey Ehieze, counsel to AA, said “I was instructed in writing by the national leadership of the party to withdraw the name of the party from the petition on two grounds. This is because the party was not consulted before the first petitioner, Uche Nwosu used its name to file the petition.

“You would recall that the party (AA) is part of an alliance with other political parties under the umbrella of CUPP that came together to say that once anyone is elected into office, we will not challenge it. But, contrary to that the name of the party was used to file a suit that the party was not consulted.

“The decision is in consonance with the party’s decision to pursue the part of peace for the progress and prosperity of Imo people.”

Imo state Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jerry Egemba said “what transpired in court today is very interesting. We saw a situation where a party that took the PDP and the state governor to court insist that they did not brief the lawyer who filed the petition on their behalf.

“And of course, in a well considered ruling, the tribunal struck out the name of Action Alliance from the petition, thereby, leaving only Uche Nwosu and the petition in the cold. The implication therefore, is that AA is no longer a petitioner against the governor of Imo state. There’s no such petition anymore alive or pending from AA against the governor of Imo state.”

Chief Egemba said it is a very interesting development for PDP as a party even as they have anticipated it, knowing that Action Alliance could not have briefed a lawyer to file a petition against an election that is considered as the most freest and fair by all observers the world over.

He added that “it was good that the AA has extricated itself from this porous, bogus, unfounded and unmeritorious petition.”

Reacting to the ruling, governorship candidate of Independent Democrats, Ike Ibe described the development as a welcome development and called on those still pursuing litigations against Ihedioha to have a rethink.

“The developmental challenges facing Imo people are extremely enormous. The mountain is very stiff. Granted that the last elections at all levels were flawed, I encourage all my fellow gubernatorial candidates who are in court to graciously withdraw their tribunal actions to enable the new government concentrate on the arduous task.

“In the interest of our people; let’s all join hands and rebuild the ruins. Posterity will be kind to us all if we all make this sacrifice,” he advised.