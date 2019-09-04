The National and State House of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu has dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the election of Rep. Toby Okechukwu representing Awgu/Oji-River/Aninri in the House of Representatives.

This came barely 24 hours after the party also lost in its bid to sack the senator representing Enugu North Senatorial Zone, Senator Chukwuka Utazi. The suit filed by Eugene Odo of the APC was also struck out for lack of merit.

Similarly, in a judgement that lasted for about two and a half hours, the tribunal held on Wednesday that the petitioners failed to prove any of the issues raised against the Rep. Okechukwu.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Rep. Okechukwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election, but unsatisfied, Vin Martins Ilo of the APC headed for the tribunal.

In the grounds contained in his petition, the APC candidate had averred that Rep. Okechukwu was not elected by valid majority votes, adding that there was also corrupt practices, irregularities, as well as non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the INEC guidelines for the election.

He asked the tribunal to declare the election invalid or in the alternative order for a fresh poll. However, the three respondents denied that the election was marred by irregularities or non-compliance with requisite laws.

Rep. Okechukwu specifically told the tribunal that he was duly elected with valid votes cast during the election, a position corroborated by the PDP, which affirmed that “the election was peaceful and there was no record of violence.”

In its judgement, the three-man panel led by Justice H.H. Kerang resolved all the issues in favour of the respondents, saying that “the use of both the card reader and the voters’ card is justified in law,” adding that the non- use of the card reader cannot help the petitioners to unseat the first respondent who won election in the instant case.

“The petitioners have failed to prove their case; the first respondent was duly elected by a majority of votes cast. The petition has no merit whatsoever; case is hereby dismissed; the election of the first respondent is upheld,” the court held and awarded N200, 000 to each of the three respondents as cost against the petitioners.