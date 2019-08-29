The National Assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Adamawa state has declared Senator Elisha Cliff Abbo as the authentic winner of Adamawa North National Assembly elections.

The election of Abbo was challenged by Senator Binta Masi Garba of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The female ex-lawmaker had represented the senatorial zone in the 8th Senate.

The tribunal in its ruling on Thursday, August 29, quashed the petition against Senator Abbo and declared him the authentic winner of the election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In a short message posted on his social media pages in response to is victory, Senator Abbo wrote: “Congratulations to the people of Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South and Maiha. “We won at the polls and now we won at the tribunal.To God be the glory.”