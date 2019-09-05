Senator Stella Oduah of the Peoples Democratic Party has finally been confirmed as the winner of the election for Anambra North Senatorial District held on February 23.

The National Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Awka, Anambra State made this confirmation on Thursday.

Senator Oduah was dragged to the tribunals by Dr Chinedu Emeka of the opposite party, All progressive Congress after she was declared winner by the Independence Electoral Commission, INEC.

Dr. Chinedu, who was not satisfied with the result said that, Oduah was not qualified to contest the election because she did not possess the required academic qualifications.

He further alleged that by the time of the election, Oduah was a member of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APC.

Again, he insisted that Oduah’s declaration as the winner of the poll was not sequential with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

In the judgement that lasted for about four hours, the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Esther Haruna affirmed that the former minister was validly elected in the poll.

She said the petitioner failed to proved his allegations beyond reasonable doubt.