Trial of Tumsah brothers over non assets declaration begins March 28

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed March 28, for the commencement of trial of two civil servants with the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Ibrahim Tumsah and Tijani Tumsah.

Both public officers were arraigned on February 8, on a 2-count charge dated January 17, 2018, and endorsed by Celsius Ukpong, Chief Legal Officer, Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Abuja.

The panel filed the charge on behalf of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) after the suspects refused to declare their assets to the special panel.

But, at a resumed hearing yesterday, the prosecution counsel, Festus Keyamo (SAN), pleaded the court to adjourn the matter to enable parties in the case to sort out some grey areas.

“My lord, there is a development in the matter that will not allow trial to commence today, the prosecution told the court.

Keyamo said the prosecution is reaching out to the defendants for them to fill new assets declaration forms given to them by the panel, while there is likelihood of out of court settlement or plea bargain.

Counsel to the 1st defendant, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), did not object to an adjournment.

However, he was not at ease with the utterance of Keyamo on “plea bargaining”, saying the defendants are not contemplating such.

Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), representing the 2nd defendant associated himself with the position of Ikpeazu.

In view of the development, Justice Dimgba adjourned to March 28, for the trial to begin.

The offence alleged to have been committed by the two brothers is contrary to and punishable under Section 3 (3) of the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provision) Act, 2004.

However, after their arraignment, the court granted them bail upon the condition that they must sign bail bond of N20million each with two sureties in like sum.

The charge read in part; “That you, Ibrahim Tumsah and Tijani Tumsah on or about the 10th and 25th day of October 2017, being public officers with the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing Abuja and Presidential Committee on North East Initiative Abuja respectively within the jurisdiction of this court committed an offence to wit: refusal to declare your assets without reasonable excuse and upon notice to declare your assets before the Special Presidential Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Abuja contrary to and punishable under Section 3 (3) of the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provision) Act 2004.

“That you, Ibrahim Tumsah and Tijani Tumsah on or about the 10th and 25th day of October 2017, being public officers with the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing Abuja and Presidential Committee on North East Initiative Abuja respectively within the jurisdiction of this court committed an offence to wit: neglect to declare your assets without reasonable excuse and upon notice to declare to your assets before the Special Presidential Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Abuja contrary to and punishable under Section 3 (3) of the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provision) Act 2004.