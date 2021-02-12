Trial of abductors of Kano 9 Children — Daily Times Nigeria

The trial of the seven alleged abductors of nine Kano children has taken on a new dimension as the Kano State High Court discusses some anomalies in the suspects’ arraignment.



Paul Oneh, one of the perpetrators, pleaded guilty to kidnapping charges without legal counsel, a fundamental prerequisite in criminal matters.



Paul Oneh pleaded guilty to all 38 charges against him at the beginning of the trial, but the trial judge Zuwaira Yusuf deferred his sentence due to the absence of a lawyer to defend him.



The 6 other defendants nevertheless pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Counsel for the defendants said the defendants had the right to a fair trial based on the rules of section 276 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.



Prosecutor Amina Muhammad said they can fix irregularities for fresh arraignment.



Justice Zuwaira Yusif adjourned the case for the fresh arraignment of the suspects to February 26th.