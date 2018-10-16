Travel ban: Group faults FG, mobilises 10m votes for Atiku

A group known as Grassroots Network 4 Atiku (GNA) 2019 has faulted the travel ban imposed on 50 Nigerians by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration in line with Executive Order 6 (EO6).

The National Coordinator of the Group, Barrister Isa Mohammed described the travel restrictions by President Muhammadu Buhari as fascism, illegal, lack of respect to the rule of law and violations of the affected persons’ fundamental human right as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.

Barrister Isa noted that the group is already mobilizing 10 million votes for Atiku ahead of 2019 general elections.

The Coordinator of the group while giving the explanations in Bauchi as he addressed a Press Conference on Monday said the statement issued by the Presidency on the full implementation of “obnoxious Executive Order 6”, which included names of death people in the list immediately after the state high court judgement clearly shows that the president and his government lack respect for the rule of law.

He maintained that the President was only eager to cripple his political opponents through fascism which is a direct clamp down on citizens’ right as guaranteed by the constitution.

“For two years, the Presidency refused to obey court orders that ordered for the released of Colonel Sambo Dasuki, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzakzaky but quickly acted on this one. This clearly shows the government’s move to impose tyranny on Nigerians by hook or crook”, Isa said.

He added that, “we are in a democracy and Nigerians has the right to elect leaders of their choice not by force but by their goodwill, government move is a sign that Nigerians want to change Buhari with Atiku Abubakar of the PDP,

since after the emergence of Atiku as PDP Presidential flag bearer Buhari government and his accomplices are in panic, they know they didn’t do well to the electorates”.

He accused President Buhari’s administration of starving Nigerians saying that “Nigerians are tired of the starvation, people are living in abject poverty, they don’t have access to education, basic health care and government doesn’t provide the required essential social services and infrastructures to the people under Buhari”.

Barrister Isa who said no amount of intimidation will stop Nigerians from changing the APC government come 2019 accused Buhari administration of deceiving Nigerians with fight against corrupt practices where only his political opponents are being questioned and arrested by the EFFC while people with corrupt allegations in the APC are spared.