Travel agent dragged to court over alleged N265,000 visa fraud

A 29-year-old fake travel agent, Chinenye Ojimmadu, who police accused of defrauding a traveller of N265,000, on Tuesday, appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court.

Ojimmadu who resides at No. 5, Ogini St., Ajah Lagos, is charged with two counts of fraud and theft.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ben Ekundayo told the court that the accused committed the offence on January 12, at Ajah Market, Lagos.

He said that the accused who claimed to be a travel agent collected N265,000 from one Ndubisi Odah, under false pretence with a promise to procure a Kuwaiti visa

The prosecutor said that two months after collecting the money, the accused stopped picking Odah’s calls.

The offence. he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015

Section 287 prescribes three years imprisonment while 314 stipulates 15 years imprisonment for anyone found guilty.

After the charges were read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate, A.M. Olumide-Fusika, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Olumide-Fusika ordered that one of the sureties must be a relative of the accused and the other a community leader.

She adjourned the case until December 12 for hearing.