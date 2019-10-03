The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) has dismissed as false, a media report in which its Chairman, Olorogun John Onojeharho, was reported to have said that the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has no mandate to conduct training for drivers.

The reaction is contained in a statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations, NITT, Paul Mshelizah made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria, Kaduna State on Thursday.

He said that the news report published by a national daily on Sept. 27, 2019, was entirely “not true.”

“We wish to make it categorically clear that the Chairman was misquoted as he did not in any way made reference to the FRSC in the interview.

“The publication therefore is highly regrettable as it was intended to spoil the good relationship existing between the FRSC and the NITT.”

According to Mshelizah, NITT and the FRSC are good partners in ensuring safety on the nation’s roads.

“As a highly responsible and educated individual the Chairman will not ridicule a sister organization nor castigate a lawfully established government institution in the eyes of the public.

“Even though the Chairman made mention of quacks in the interview, there was no reference to the FRSC. Again people should not misconstrue Road Safety to mean Federal Road Safety Commission,” he said.

Mshelizah said the institute had demanded for a retraction of the ” erroneous” publication and a public apology to FRSC and the NITT chairman.

He expressed the hope that the erroneous publication would not undermine the strategic and mutually beneficial relationship between the two organisations. (NAN)