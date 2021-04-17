Transparency, integrity crucial in bitcoin trading, says BLord, Nigeria’s leading cryptocurrency trader

By Mutiat Alli

The importance of transparency and integrity in bitcoin trading cannot be overemphasised according to Linus Williams Ifejika, the Executive Chairman of the BLord Group and a top cryptocurrency coach.

The Nigerian celebrity entrepreneur and bitcoin trader, better known as Bitcoin Lord (BLord for short) who has over one million Instagram followers, recently affirmed that “transparency is crucial to cryptocurrency transaction,” while informing his followers and customers to stay away from shady crypto traders who have no traceable offices.

He had posted via his Instagram page @blord_official: “For face to face transactions or if you believe Bitcoinlord scammed you (you) are free to come to our address with your evidence. Our office address is shop A4, A5, A6 &A7 Ifemelumna Plaza, Y Junction, Okpuno, Awka, Anambra State. We are open from 7 am to 7 pm, Monday to Sunday.”

Continuing he asserted: “We are transparent to the point that we make our rates available on our social media, especially Instagram. And we invite anyone that has complaints to get in touch with us, so no one can accuse us of any shady deal.”

The Awka, Anambra-based bitcoin coach further avowed: “We are the number one BTC Vendor around and we are not about to give up that position. If we are not trusted and if our processes are not transparent, we wouldn’t be in business to the point that we are recognised as the face of the bitcoin business in Nigeria and beyond.”

While the BLord Group is renowned for bitcoin trading, BLord, however, avowed that “we also trade in other cryptocurrencies and gift cards.”

Said he: “Other digital currencies we trade in include USDT, Etherum, Binance coin, Bitcoin, Perfect money, Coinme Slip, Skrill.”

On what made the BLord Group the preferred crypto dealer, he said: “Our service is swift and secure. For example, we buy and sell bitcoin, the process wrapped up in five to 10 minutes.”