Transmission Brouhaha: IGP Idris Is Brillant – PPRO Says

Following the reports of a doctored video of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim K Idris, in a new post shared on her IG page, Zonal PPRO Dolapo Badmus, has said anyone who uses a doctored video to judge the IGP wrongly, is delusional.

“My allegiance is to Federal Republic of Nigeria and my loyalty to the Inspector General of Police!!! ??‍????‍????‍?? I maintain it, if a video doctored by some set of criminals probably under investigation is the only reason you have, to say that a gallant and hardworking IGP is not brilliant then you are delusional! I say it again and now louder!!! I AM PROUD OF MY IGP!!! God bless NPF, God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria, God bless @opetodolapo . #protectiveservice#supercop #policeisyourfriend#loyaltyiskey?#saysomethingnicetono1coporbeblocked#thankyousomuch”