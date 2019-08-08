David Luiz Moreira Marinho, arsenal’s defensive target is currently undergoing medicals at the Emirates before sealing their respective transfers from Chelsea.

According to bbc, Luiz emerged as a shock candidate to replace Laurent Koscielny, who left the club for Bordeaux in acrimonious circumstances this week, and is set to complete a move across London for £8m.

32-year-old Brazilian professional footballer, Luiz has agreed terms on a two-year contract and could be parachuted straight into the team for Arsenal’s first game of the new season, against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday.