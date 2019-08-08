David Luiz Moreira Marinho, arsenal’s defensive target is currently undergoing medicals at the Emirates before sealing their respective transfers from Chelsea.
According to bbc, Luiz emerged as a shock candidate to replace Laurent Koscielny, who left the club for Bordeaux in acrimonious circumstances this week, and is set to complete a move across London for £8m.
32-year-old Brazilian professional footballer, Luiz has agreed terms on a two-year contract and could be parachuted straight into the team for Arsenal’s first game of the new season, against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday.
Discussion about this post