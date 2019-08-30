Nigerian player, Chidinma Okeke has arrived Spain on Friday morning in order to wrap up a move to the Spain’s Liga Iberdrola side Madrid.



The 19 year-old arrived ahead of her anticipated move to the Spanish outfit from FC Robo.

The Nigeria international is expected to undergo a medical before agreeing to a deal and later finalising the paperwork.

Madrid based newspaper Diario AS had hinted about Okeke’s imminent arrival in the Spanish capital, ahead of the club’s season-opening clash with Real Betis on September 8.