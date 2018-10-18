Transcorp Group announces new executive, non-executive appointments

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), Nigeria’s leading diversified listed conglomerate, has announced new appointments to its Board and executive management.

Valentine Ozigbo has been appointed as the President/CEO of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc with effect from January 1, 2019. He will succeed Mr. Adim Jibunoh, who is retiring on December 31, 2018.

Ozigbo, currently the MD/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, owner of the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Abuja, will bring over 20 years’ experience in banking, business development, hospitality and corporate transformation.

A multiple award winner, Ozigbo holds an M.Sc. Finance from Lancaster University, UK; an MBA in Banking & Finance and a B.Sc. in Accounting from the University of Nigeria. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Also, Owen Omogiafo has been appointed as the MD/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc effective from January 1, 2019. She is currently the Executive Director, Corporate Services at Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc.

She has over 18 years’ corporate experience in organisational development strategy, human capital management, banking, change and business management.

She holds a B.Sc. in Sociology & Anthropology from the University of Benin and an M.Sc. in Human Resource Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Mrs. Omogiafo is a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), UK and a Certified Change Manager with the Prosci Institute, USA.

The Board of Transcorp also approved the appointments of Ms. Obi Ibekwe and Mrs. Toyin F. Sanni as Non-Executive Directors, following the retirement of Mr. Kayode Fasola and Alhaji Abdulqadir Jeli Bello. These appointments are effective October 30, 2018.

Oluwatoyin F. Sanni was Group Chief Executive Officer at United Capital Plc, a position she retired from in June 2018. She has over 25 years of experience in investor services, law and finance.

Mrs. Sanni holds a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Ife, an LLM (Hons) from the University of Lagos as well as a professional qualification of the I.C.S.A. UK and the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (C.I.S) Nigeria.

Obi Ibekwe was an Executive Director at United Bank for Africa Plc, a position she retired from in May 2016.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts, U.S.A., a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Lagos and an MBA degree from the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, U.S.A.

She has over two decades experience in banking, holding senior executive and senior management positions spanning credit and marketing, credit risk management, human resources and customer service.

Transcorp Hotels Plc has also announced the appointment of Emmanuel Nnorom as the Chairman of its Board, following the retirement of Alhaji Abdulqadir Bello.

Nnorom is the Group Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Holdings, after retiring as the President/CEO of Transcorp. He brings over three decades of professional experience in the corporate and financial sectors, working with publicly listed companies.

He is an alumnus of Oxford University’s Templeton College, and a prize winner and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Speaking on these appointments, the Chairman, Transcorp Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, expressed his confidence that the newly appointed chief executives and non-executive directors will further strengthen Transcorp’s core purpose of improving lives across Nigeria.

“We are pleased to have the diversity, depth and quality of experience that these directors bring to our group. The executive appointments are a testament to our internal succession capacity and the appointees will build on the achievement of their predecessors.

By these appointments, we have further deepened our corporate governance capabilities, and firmed up our leadership position in the sectors we invest in”.

Elumelu went further to thank the retiring Directors for their meritorious service to the Group over the years.

He highlighted that the Board of Transcorp will continue to implement its defined strategy, which has led its investee companies being leaders in their industries and to take the Group to the next level.