Training of front desk officers critical to productivity- Servicom boss

Representative of the national coordinator servicom in the presidency, Mr Joseph Afolabi has stressed the need to for proper training of front desk officers in government agencies across the country.

Speaking shortly before commissioning the newly constructed front desk of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Afolabi noted the importance of having a well established front desk saying that it was capable of making or breaking business of serious organizations.

According to the servicom coordinator, receptionists maning such sensitive posts should be effectively trained in order to create a lasting impression on their visitors adding that first impressions could make or break business of an organisation.

“There is need to have a good reception office because it forms opinions about the organization”

He commended the general manager servicom FAAN, Mrs Ebele Okoye for her foresight, adding that her innovative mind won her the prestigious award last year in the country.

In his speech, the Managing Director FAAN, Engr. Saleh Dunoma said the facility added credence to how much premium the agency placed on ensuring their customers were well served, upholding their image as a customer- centric organization.

He added,”the operations here should be seamless as we have ensured that all well trained front- line desk officers and security personnel made up of AVSEC and selective security will put in their best”.

” our reception area is also well equipped with facilities for the comfort and satisfaction of our visitors”.

In her address, the General Manager servicom FAAN, Mrs Ebele Okoye said it was long overdue for FAAN to have a befitting corporate reception facility and a well structured headquarters.

Okoye noted that the facility will give comfort to numerous guests coming to FAAN adding that it was a basic service which citizens were entitled to in a timely, fair, honest and transparent manner.

According to her, “the service of a well trained customer service Frontline desk officers, in conjunction with the services of aviation security and selective security contractor will bridge the gaps of security lapses in our environment”.

Okoye said security and safety issues can not and should not be taken for granted especially these days of terrorism and in security in the land.

She expressed the hope that the front desk will control the influx of unwanted visitors from the post adding that their desire was to achieve quality service delivery.

Okoye enjoined everybody to ensure that the aims and objectives of the establishment of a befitting reception area were upheld and maintained for the purpose of portraying an excellent image of the organization.

The General Manager Corporate Communications, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu in her goodwill message, thanked Mrs Okoye for the great feat.

Yakubu said it was a new dawn for FAAN as it marked a new beginning for development in the agency adding that workers were looking forward to a befitting headquarters.

She stated that the development has painted FAAN in positive light with the good news.

Heads of departments were present at the ceremony.