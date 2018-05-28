Training of children a collective responsibility- Aspirant

As Children worldwide celebrate this year Children’s day with the theme, Creating Safe Spaces for Children: Our Collective Responsibility.’, a governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Engr. Mayokun Ilo has called on parents, and other relevant stakeholders to take the welfare of children in the society as a responsibility that must be taken with utmost priority.

Engr Ilo in a statement issued in Abeokuta to felicitate with Nigerian Children and their counterpart across the world enumerated the critical areas relevant for their social protection.

Engr Ilo who said it is imperative for parents and guardians to take care of their children also harped on proper home training to safeguard the future for them.

He also advised government at all levels to ensure that they create an enabling environment for young individuals especially children to fulfil their God given potentials.

Engr Ilo, while commending Senator Ibikunle Amosun administration for creating an enabling environment for education sector to thrive, said SIA’s huge investment in the sector is next to none in the country.

“SIA’s giant strides in education is a testament to his resolved determination to ensure no child is dropped out of school on the account of economic quagmire, a situation that has been adjudged the best policy by both local and international communities”.

He charged the Federal Government to improve on its handling of the situation of children in the Internally Displaced Peoples Camps IDPs across the country so as to give them a sense of belonging for a better life.

The governorship hopeful admonished children to be responsible leaders of tomorrow by obeying their parents, facing their studies and being good to others.

Engr Mayokun Ilo however wished Nigerian Children and the world over a Happy Celebration.