Tragedy in Osun, as SUV crushes student to death

Tragedy struck in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State on Monday evening when a grey colour Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) crushed a Junior Secondary School (JSS) pupil of a public school to death.

Eyewitnesses said that the deceased, who was a student of Government Middle School, Gbodofon, Osogbo identified as Samadi Azeez had gone to Ayegbaji International Market to buy pepper when the SUV crushed him.

According to one of the eyewitnesses, who pleaded anonymity, “the vehicle was on top speed from Ogo Oluwa, area when it rammed into the deceased and he died on the spot”.

She stated further that “the deceased (Samadi) was one of the students preparing for his Junior Secondary School Certificate Examination (JSSCE) before he met his untimely death”

While narrating the sad development to journalists, the father of the victim, who is deputy chairman of the National Union of Roads and Transport Workers (NURTW), Fakunle Garage, Osogbo, Mr. Rasak Azeez said “I was called from our garage where I am working to see my dead son.

He lamented that the remains of his son had been deposited at the morgue of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Osogbo.

As of the time of filing this report, the angry mob who gathered at the scene of the accident had set the vehicle ablaze.