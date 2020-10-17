Tragedy as tanker explodes On Otedola Bridge

A tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit has exploded on Saturday, October 17 on Otedola Bridge, Lagos State.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the incident occurred around 2.00 am involving a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit and a truck carrying other goods.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, said both trucks were out-bound Lagos for delivery.

“The Agency promptly responded to a fire outbreak after several distress calls were received from the control room on Otedola Bridge at around 0200hrs,” Oke-Osanyitolu said.

“On arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a 40fit containerized Truck loaded with fabric had a brake failure while moving inward Berger.

“It then collided with a tanker loaded with 33000 litres of PMS. The impact of the collision resulted in fire outbreak.”

Daily Times gathered that there were no reported casualties.

Oke-Osanyitolu explained that a combination of responders have put out the fire, while the affected vehicles are being moved away with efforts to decongest traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Right now, the area has been cordoned off to prevent any further disaster as vehicles have been advised to make use of alternative routes.