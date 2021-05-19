Tragedy as 6-year-old girl is raped to death by unknown men in Kaduna

Some unidentified men have raped a little girl to death in Kaduna state.

The six-year-old girl (name withheld) was raped to death after she went missing around 4.30 pm on Sunday in the Mararaban Jos area of the state.

She was later found at 8 pm dead in a bush with injuries on her mouth and nose.

Eyewitnesses said they saw two men in black attire flashing a touch light around the vicinity where she was found.

But the Founder of Arridah Relief Foundation, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, who confirmed the development, said the girl was buried on Monday at 6 pm according to Islamic rites.

Hajiya Rabi, who has taken up the matter to ensure justice, said, “A doctor has confirmed that the girl was raped through her anus and eventually bleed to death.

“After an examination, it was discovered that the victim had been subjected to forceful anal sex which leads to her death.

“Even though the girl’s parents said they have forgiven the ill done to their daughter for fear of stigmatization, my foundation has taken up the matter and it is being investigated.

“We have reported the matter to the police and they have commenced an investigation.”

In September 2020, the Kaduna State Assembly passed a bill to support surgical castration and death for whoever commits rape of a child below the age of 14 years.