Tragedy as 4 graduates including two brothers die inside well in Kogi

Four Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates including two brothers, drowned in a well they were contracted to dig at Zango quarters in Kabba in Kogi state on night Monday April 1st.

The deceased persons whose names were given as David, Sunday, Ayo and Ogbekedo were well known for their specialty in digging wells in the area.

According to reports, a primary school teacher, Mrs Agnes Baiyere, had allegedly hired one of the deceased, David, to dig a well in front of her newly constructed building in the area.

David then invited three other of his colleagues to execute the job. They were said to have dug the well up to about 25 feet for about a week and even plastered the outer part of the well when two of them went back last night to evacuate some broken blocks that fell into the well.

However, when one of them entered into the well, he was said to have complained of dizziness which led to the other person quickly coming to the aid of his friend, but the two were mysteriously trapped into the well and could not come out.

The remaining two men rushed to the scene and attempted to rescue their trapped colleagues. Sadly as they got into the well, they were trapped in the well and could not come out.

Members of staff of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, (AEDC), Kabba office, who were around the area when the incident happened, helped evacuate the remains of the four deceased persons.

Eyewitness account said as they were been rushed to the General Hospital, Kabba, one of the deceased opened his eyes after a pastor prayed for them but he died as they were stepping into the hospital.

One of the sympathisers said David, who attended the new month service in his church on the fateful day, just got married after completing his NYSC last year.

The remains of the deceased were said to have been deposited in the mortuary of the Kabba General hospital.