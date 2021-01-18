Traffic Offence: LASG set to auction forfeited vehicles

Chioma Joseph

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) has obtained a court order authorising it to auction 88 vehicles, impounded and forfeited to the Lagos State Government.

The Agency in a statement on Monday, said the forfeited vehicles were impounded from various parts of the state for driving against traffic (one-way).

Chairman of the Agency, Shola Jejeloye, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), said: “ They were all arraigned and forfeited by court in line with Part (3) item (27) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018. ”

Jejeloye also emphasised that the public auction would hold in line with ‘Covid19’ protocols on Wednesday, January 20, at the Agency’s Car Park (behind Shoprite), Alausa, Ikeja.

He, however, urged motorists both private and commercial bus drivers to desists from driving against traffic (one-way) as the penalty is outright forfeiture of such vehicle to the government without option of fine.

While reiterating the State government’s zero-tolerance for the violation of the law under any guise, the Chairman said: “ The Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Hakeem Odumosu has directed operatives of the Agency to continue prosecuting traffic offenders until sanity is restored on our roads and law-abiding citizens are allowed to commute without being impeded by unlawful individuals,” he added.

READ ALSO: LASG impound 100 motorcycles

Also, the Coordinator of the Lagos State Mobile Court Mrs. Arinola Ogbara Banjoko, confirmed that owners/drivers of the 88 forfeited vehicles were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Micheal Olubi, Magistrate Lateef Layeni, Magistrate Oyebimbola Israel Adelakun, Magistrate Ibidun Abina and Magistrate Shakirat Obasa.

She added that other traffic offenders caught plying BRT corridors or those causing obstructions to other road users were also arraigned and fined by Lagos State Mobile Court at Bolade, Oshodi.