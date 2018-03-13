Traditional Council de-robes 3 chiefs over alleged inimical act

The Seimbiri Kingdom Traditional Council in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, has de-robed three of its chiefs for alleged inimical conduct, and other related act.

In a statement issued, and signed by His Royal Majesty, (Dr.) Charles Ayemi-Botu, a copy made available to our reporter, listed the affected Chiefs as: Chiefs Coleman Embale, Alexander Ebisine, and Chief Hardwood Woto, adding that two Chiefs (Mrs.) Premier Freetown, and Ebikedo-Umene young have been suspended for alleged gross misconduct.

According to the release, the conduct of the three former chiefs, including absenteeism and flagrant dereliction of duty were among obvious reasons they were relieved of their traditional duties.

The statement further explained that the two suspended chiefs would remain suspended until they show sufficient remorse, and commitment to the rules, and regulations guiding the traditional positions they hold in the kingdom.

The statement added that the motion for the sack of the three chiefs was moved by chiefs Ayounagha Okoradas, and was seconded by Chief Clarson Yengizita, chief Captain Joel Amakamu, on behalf of the Seimbiri Kingdom Traditional Council and was unanimously adopted at the last Friday meeting.