The South-East Amalgamated Markets Traders Association (SEAMATA), the umbrella association of all traders of South-East extraction doing business across states of the federation, has lamented the hardship caused by the closure of the nation’s land borders.

This was contained in a two-page statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Enugu, jointly signed by SEAMATA President General, Chief Gozie Akudolu and its Secretary General, Mr Alex Okwudili respectively.

The statement appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to graciously consider the plight of millions of Nigerian traders and direct security agencies to allow foreign traders with legitimate and wholesome goods to cross the borders.

According to the statement, this will not only improve the welfare of the traders, but will also help in the continued growth of the nation’s economy.

It noted that this move would save the nation, the embarrassment of sending lots of traders into the already over-saturated labour market and further block the chances of teeming youths from being gainfully engaged as trade apprentices.

The statement reads in part: “That the closure of the borders to effectively checkmate the smuggling of illicit and prohibited items, especially foreign rice, has recorded a huge success and stimulated great increase in the production of local rice, which is a healthy boost to our economy.

“Some of our members, who are in the regions with the soil that supports the cultivation of rice are even engaging in its cultivation and this will add to government’s efforts in meeting the sustainable rice production for our country and for export.

“That this closure has also helped the security agencies to intercept unwholesome items and illicit and psychotropic substances as well as small arms and light weapons that are supporting criminality in the country.

“That however, the closure is adversely affecting and literally killing trading across the federation. Customers who daily come into Nigeria from the neighbouring African countries to buy genuine goods no longer come because of the difficulty at the borders.

“Even the ones that came were not allowed to have their goods crossed over at the border. A visit to the various borders will reveal the volume of goods waiting to be crossed and the difficulty encountered by those foreign traders, who have even ran out of money to cater for themselves.

“The goods involved include amongst other items, motor and motorcycle spare parts, building materials, engine lubricants, locally manufactured electric cables, locally manufactured biscuits and confectioneries.

“Others are locally made fabrics and textile materials, locally made provisions and beverages and many other locally manufactured products that are positively impacting on the growth of our economy.’’