Trader bags 6 months jail term for stealing sewing machine

A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun, on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old trader, Tunde Akeem, to six months imprisonment for stealing a sewing machine.

The police charged Akeem with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

Magistrate A O. Adeyemi, held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond the reasonable doubts.

Adeyemi said that beyond a reasonable doubt is the standard of proof required in most criminal cases.

ALSO READ: MTN staff in Police net over alleged complicity in Adamawa lady’s death

The magistrate did not give the convict an option to pay a fine.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp E. O.Adaraloye told the court that the convict and other at large, committed the offence on Feb.12 at about 10.30 p.m.at Ilo-Awela, Ota.

Adaraloye said that Akeem and his accomplices also stole a cordless drilling machine, belonging to the complainant, Obalange Abimbola.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun,2006.(NAN)