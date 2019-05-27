Tracking constituency projects will help achieve SDGs- ICPC boss

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, has called for the tracking of constituency projects to achieve targets.

He said tracking the progress of constituency projects would help the country achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Owasanoye, who said this in Abuja on Monday, insisted that constituency projects were targeted at ensuring that Nigerians got the projects that government had allocated to them

“A constituency project is a project conceived or earmarked by a legislator, a committee or group within a constituency, acting in collaboration with their legislator to execute a community-based project,” he said.

According to Owasanoye, one of ICPC’s objectives is to ensure that those projects that add value to the lives of Nigerians are properly executed.

This, he said, would also help the country meet the SDGs like the provision of water, roads, clinics, schools and other social facilities, adding that “as much as those projects are not implemented or not properly implemented, Nigeria cannot close the SDGs gap.”

He noted that with the launch of the Constituency Projects Tracking Group by the commission in April, it is believed that the initiative would help to close that gap.

“We also hope to use it to help government to answer unanswered questions; how are those projects doing, the ones that money have been released for, have the projects been completed?

“It will help to show who between the MDAs and the legislature is hindering or not allowing constituency projects to be implemented,” he explained.

The anti-graft boss debunked the notion that some legislators usually diverted funds for such projects, maintaining that some of the legislators were quite delighted that the commission was tracking projects to ensure that they were implemented to the letter.

“They say that they have been branded in their communities as having collected monies for constituency projects and the community cannot find anything. So they are very happy that we are looking into the matter.

“The response has been very good in the sense that we have information. Some contractors are going back to site just based on the fact that we have initiated a project to track the implementation of constituency projects.

“We are deploying some teams to some locations to validate or invalidate what is being claimed as the case may be,” he said.