TRACE embarks on 24hrs patrol of Sango-Abeokuta expressway

The Ogun Traffic Compliance And Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has directed its operatives to embark on 24 hours patrol of Sango-Abeokuta Expressway, following incessant accidents on the highway resulting to loss of lives and property.

TRACE Unit Commander of Owode-Ijako, Mrs Tope Oseni, told newsmen on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun that the corps would give special attention to Owode-Ijako section.

According to her, the measure becomes necessary as Julius Berger begins construction work on the road and also to curb accidents on the highway, which could result to loss of lives and property.

She said the measure would go a long way to checkmate careless motorists and other road users plying the highway.

More than four people including a TRACE operative were killed by hit-and run motorists along Owode-Ijako recently.

“We have received the mandate to check incessant killing of people by some reckless motorists along Owode-Ijako section of the expressway, this is why we are increasing our patrol to 24 hours.