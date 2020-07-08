Trace brings new sound experience in partnership with LG XBoom

Trace, the No.1 Afro-Urban entertainment company with a mission to empower the youth has officially added a new dimension to its scope as it unveiled a historic partnership with South Korean leading provider in Consumer Electronics and Home Entertainment; LG Electronics. The partnership is geared towards evolving a better way of listening to music using cutting edge technology.

Part of this super partnership between LG and Trace will include a 2-month bulk advertising deal on the channel, sponsorship rights for three editions of the live event ‘Trace Live’, and also eight weeks sponsorship of the program ‘Colors’ on the Urban television channel.

Other benefits include 3 weeks sponsorship rights for Playlist: A show on the channel and sponsorship rights for 4 episodes of TRACE Jamming session.

Speaking on the new partnership, the MD Trace Anglophone West Africa, Sam Onyemelukwe revealed:

“For us at Trace, it’s always a pleasure to work with great brands and great partners, and the same can be said of this particular partnership with LG. We all know the change the younger generation is bringing into music and entertainment in general for our country and continent- it’s amazing!.

They are pushing boundaries and bringing recognition to Africa, and so partnering with such a reputable brand will further enhance the listening pleasure of music lovers.”

Also speaking at the event, the General Manager of LG Electronics, Audio Video division, Mr. Kenny Cho said:

LG Electronics has been a global leader and major player in Home Entertainment ranging from displays to Audio Products inclusive of Home theatres, One Body Audio, Portable Bluetooth speakers, and a whole range of XBoom products.

This partnership with Trace will bring about a new level of digital entertainment by providing Nigerian youths with cutting edge technological products of being entertained at any point in time.”

Through the years, Trace has widened its scope and perfected the art of content production and talent management service and with this new alliance with LG Electronics, not only has Trace become a Pan-African Ecosystem which empowers the young and young at heart globally, it has set itself up for the future of global digital entertainment.