Toyin Aimakhu who prefers to go with Toyin Abraham on social media, made a drastic decision to delete all her photos on instagram.

Taking down all her photos has put her 3.3 million followers in shock, as they have been wondering why she made that choice.

However, it is not clear why she decided to delete her photos, maybe she wants to start afresh like the others, who have done this in the past.

It would be recalled that Tiwa Savage also shocked her followers on social media, when she deleted all her photos on instagram.