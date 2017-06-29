Terra Culture leads Nigeria’s cultural heritage

The Nigeria’s foremost cultural centre, Terra Culture, founded by Mrs. Bolanle Austen-Peters, is no doubt, forging the way for other cultural centres to follow.

For just only a decade, the cultural centre has become a place for learning, especially about the Nigerian arts, history as well as, fashion, food and theatre. Over these years, Terra Kulture, as it is called, has a reputation for strictly promoting of Nigerian cultural heritage and tourism, It has distin ct features, as it is equipped with bookshop, restaurant and school of language, it also showcases the artworks of some our artists in its gallery and has organised numerous exhibition.

However, the initiative, which is world-class, in recent years, has since begun promoting African drama and other performances.

Meanwhile, there are shows every Sunday afternoon and evenings. The art gallery has hosted numerous Nigerian stars, including Davido, wiz Kid, Ice Prince and many others.

In a bid to ensure that customers get value for their money, the restaurant offers both local and continental dishes, while the bookshop is equipped with variety of Nigerian and African literatures, including books written by famous Nigeria writers, such as, Chimamanda Adichie and Professor Wole Soyinka.

These writers often visit Terra Kulture, just as they get involved in the School of language, which teaches the three Nigeria Languages: Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba; Nigerian history, as well as, arts and crafts.

Explaining further, keepers at the centre noted that over twenty schools visit Terra Kulture to learn about the Nigeria’s history, and that they also organized cultural induction training courses for foreign tourists based in Nigeria.

Though, it is situated in the heart of Victoria Island, Tiamiyu Savage Street, which has been involved in all areas of arts, thereby creating a means of employment for artists whose works have been exhibited at the gallery.

Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx