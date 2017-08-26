Osun Osogbo Festival possesses iconic cultural values

Osun Osogbo, one of the most famous Yoruba cultural has been flourishing since inception several centuries ago. The origin however, can be traced to the legendary encounter between the early settlers/founder of Osogbo with Osun Osogbo deity.

Despite its age-long existence, the festival has been able to maintain a high level of celebration, participation and recognition from both local and international organizations.

For instance, the festival is the only cultural festival in the country endorsed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO. Since the recognition by the UNESCO, the festival has gained international prominence the world over, as the festival programme unveiling keeps moving from one venue to the other in the state.

To make the festival more appealing and acceptable, after more than 600 years of celebrating it, many innovations and reorganizations have been put in place to reposition the annual festival.

Incredibly, the just concluded Osun Osogbo festival has attracted huge numbers of guests and tourists from all walks of life and the strides still lingering in the minds of all who were at the scene.

For the People of Osogbo and Osun state as à whole, the month of August is regarded as a month of Celebration, this is when traditional cleaning of the city and cultural reunion of the People with their ancestors of the Osogbo kingdom take place.

The climax of the 2017 celebration of the annual festival, which often begin with the traditional cleansing of the town, called Iwopopo, and followed three days later by the lightening of the 500 years old Sixteen point lamp called Innaogogumerin was colourful, entertaining and revealing.

Members of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, who had come from different parts of the country added colours to the festival with their dances , drama and cultural performance.

There were Crowd of Osun goddess worshipers in groups, men and women mostly dressed in White attires dancing round the grove. While several other groups, dressed in different colours of fabric danced to the Rhythms of the drums round thé grove after paying homage to the Ataoja of Osogbo. While most of the Crowd surge to take from the river for their spiritual needs.

In his address at the festival the national coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congrees, OPC, and the chief promoter of the festival, Otunba Gani Adams, Said the celebration of the festival over the years, has showed that the People had history and respect it culture and tradition, stressing that the festival had evolved to become a reference point not only in Nigeria but in the international community.

He said, “The Osun Osogbo festival ïs not just an ordinary festival, but one that evolved over time to become a reference point. It has become à compass to show cultural direction and re-established that we are no charlatan but People with culture and pedigree”. “The Osun-Osogbo of no festival.”

Festival is an opportunity to celebrate the goddess of the goddess and ï want to charge all us present to rise up to the challenge.”

“But be young this we Can appreciate the Osun goddess more if in an our corporate and individual capacity we Come up with measures to consolidate and sustain the generosity of the goddess by coming up with programmes to uphold the healthy upbringing of children”.

“I want to reiterate my earlier call to the minister of communication and tourism Alhaji lai mohammmed to take good advantage of this festival to show Cast Nigeria to the outside World”. Otunba Adams said.

The chief promoter of Olokun festival foundation Charged corporate Organisations and individuals to initiate programmes for the proper up bring of children in our societies which would promote and sustain the generosity of the Osun goddess.

Gani Adams, stressed that the Olokun festival foundation and Oodua People’s union, was committed to the Welfare of children, adding that the goddess Would be more encouraged to reward more women with children if their welfare was a priority in the society.

He Charged the federal government to explore ways of attracting investors and corporate organisations towards the organisation of the festival, adding that the image of the country could be better show cast to the World through the annual festival celebration.

Chairman of the occasion and senator representing Osun East, senator Babajide Omowurare stated that the Osun-Osogbo festival was a unique occasion to the worshipers of thé Osun goddess, adding that it offered them opportunity to interface Seek spiritual guardian, and ask for their needs from the god.

The senator revealed that the national assembly was working assiduously to enact enabling laws that would promote tourism in the country, while charging the federal government and state government to do more.

He said “The Osun-Osogbo festival is à great opportunity to the People Who believe in the Osun goddess. It an opportunity for them to ask the goddess for good health, children and long Life”.

“It is about tourism, sustaining our culture and language that is spoken by young Nigeria. That is why a lot of People are here.

A lot is been done to boost the festival, at the senate level we are trying to exact laws that would boost thé tourism sector and encourage Private participation in the tourism sector”

“Nigeria Can make money through tourism a lot of Africans countries are making money in the sector. This festival should not Just be a one off thing we can build golf course here and hotels So that People Can visit here often”

The festival was graced by several prominent dignitaries which include the Governor of the state Who was represented by the commissioner of home affairs, Adewale Adebisi, Ataoja of Osogbo Land, His royal majestic Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun, senator Babajide Omowurare , OPC national coordinator Otunba Gani Adams, OPC Osun state coordinator,prince Aladesawe Adedeji, commissioner for Justice Osun State, Abimbola Adeosun, and some members of the Osun state House of assembly.