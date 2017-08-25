NTDC: DG, union, plan to work together

Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mr. Folorunsho Coker, the corporation’s chapter of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), and the workers of the corporation have agreed to work together for the growth of the Corporation.

The corporation said that harmonious relationship will create sustainable development, which would accelerate the promotion and marketing of domestic tourism industry.

While hosting the executive members of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter of AUPCTRE, led by its Chairman, Comrade Benjamin Anthony, who visited the corporation’s headquarters, the NTDC boss reiterated his commitment to technologically drive the Nigerian tourism to become a revenue spinner for the nation’s economy.

Coker, who described tourism as a business, said his administration will ensure training and re-training of staff, saying, “Training is a critical part of human development.”

The NTDC boss, who recently unveiled a five-point action plan that aims to promote domestic tourism and encourage ease of doing business in Nigeria. According to him, ‘CHIEF’ seeks to introduce global best practices for the tourism industry, encourage human capital and infrastructural development; it aims at promoting and protecting

Nigeria’s cultural heritage, while also pursuing funding for capital projects in the tourism sector.

Coker further itemized ‘CHIEF’ plan “as ‘C’ for Corporate governance and regulations, ‘H’ for Human Capital Development, ‘I’ for Infrastructural development, ‘E’ for Events and Marketing and ‘F’ for Finance and Investment.

He said that the brand was an ambitious attempt at promoting tourism in Nigeria.”

Comrade Anthony expressed the readiness of the union to support the DG to change the face of tourism in Nigeria.

“Trade union works with everyone the government brings, believing that everybody has potentials. We believe that your coming to NTDC will add value to the Corporation, the Nigerian tourism industry and the nation at large,” Anthony expressed optimism.

Coker, NTDC directors, executive members of the FCT and NTDC chapters of AUPCTRE, thereafter met with the entire members of staff of the corporation, where the NTDC boss further discussed his vision and mission, and how he intended to achieve it.

The Chairman, AUPCTRE, NTDC Chapter, Comrade Ohiemi Martins Ahefu, earlier in his speech, enjoined the workers of the corporation to avoid disunity and support the DG in his effort at repositioning both the corporation and the Nigerian tourism industry.