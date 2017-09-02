Nigeria: Diaspora festival showcasing domestic tourism, culture

The 2017 edition,”Diaspora Festival Badagry” has been designed to attract the historic African diaspora back to their cultural and ancestral roots. Ebere Chibuzor writes

The event was not in a hurry to kick off with symposium at The Administration Staff College Of Nigeria(ASCON). And it continued like that till the last day which was the dinner with a courtesy visit to the paramount ruler, His Royal Majesty De wheno Aholu Menu- The Akran of Badagry Kingdom. Group band playing heart warming tunes and latter through the performances of cultural troupes and a drama which demonstrated the European Technology as against African magical powers. Interestingly, the event brought African to the realization that they have their affairs in their hands. The festival was a sight to behold, as the event featured an exciting line up routines that will take swept the visitors of their seats, like Carnival Procession, Boat Regatta, Fishing competition, Dark Era Procession, Diaspora Dinner, Cultural displays, Heritage Visits, Heritage Night, The Festival Market, International Music Concert as well as courtesy visits. Most importantly the dedication of the 2017 edition of the festival and in fact the colloquium, as part of the day strategic aims, to connect the Brazilian group with their ancestor a Yoruba cultural icon and personification of African ethos and heritage who traced his root from Bahia in Brazil to Ketu in the Republic of Benin in 1967.

Meanwhile some states across Nigeria performed at the Badagry Diaspora event late last week which including Sango Cultural troupe from Oyo and Bauchi state cultural troupe. It will be nice to note that Bauchi State cultural Troupe was fully involved at the Diaspora festival. Others are Sako and Zamgbeto cultural Troupe.

The Diasporians were dressed in African regalia while everyone was seated inside a very big canopy as the Badagry local snacks were being served.

This year surpassed previous years and it expected to climb more. Guests of the 2017 edition of Diaspora Festival Badagry 2017 would probably agree that the festival is gradually gathering momentum. Although the festival which has become the only one in Nigeria with diasporic content focusing on salient issues of “Return and Homecoming”, Engagement and Reintegration of the historic African Diaspora which, in the context of most African leaders, is regarded as the “Lost Sheep” of Africa with implicit objective for socio-economic integration.

Apart from its essential local cultural and traditional ethos of the people, some strategic attractions integrated into the festival program to stimulate return like annual dedication of the festival to some distinguished African descent in the diaspora either death of living, conferment of African chieftaincy titled on deserving individuals living in the diaspora, the organisation of the Door of Return Ceremony to admits the diaspora back into Nigeria through Badagry, it was the mammoth crowd inside the canopy at Marina that spoke volumes of its success.

However, the festival has introduced the Door of Return Ceremony as against the “Point of No Return” of the dark era of slavery as symbolic event which African people in the diaspora shall be welcome back to Nigeria from across the Badagry Lagoon through a symbolic Door at the original site from where their forebears were crammed into ‘schooners’ en-route to the ancient slave port, “The Point Of No Return” at the Gberefu Beach and finally into the horrible bowel of the slave ships to view the sight that ancestors met their Waterloo. All the culture creek and guests waited patiently to witness their arrival from the point of unknown journey and those that couldn’t went to Bach side to receive them. There were others who had no business being there but exciting to see these enslaved people who created the first Black Republic in the Western Hemisphere.

This year’s festival is a collaboration with many reputable institutions and individuals specially the Institute of African Study, University of Ibadan. The giant role played by Emaritus Professor Anthony Asiwaju who happens to be the Convener of the 2017 International Colloquium, Prof. Olaniti Yai, Prof. Suomonni Elisee.

Others are the entire International Committee members and the Local Organizing Committee members, His Royal Majesty, Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi, the Akran of Badagry Kingdom, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.

Speaking under a different caption, His Excellency Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State, said that Lagos remains the capital of the black states in the world and that diaspora Festival will do well to position the diaspora reconnection and eventual return. Governor Ambode further declared the festival as an elongated programme of the 50 anniversary of Lagos state which he stated, would continue until the end of the year and that the Diaspora Festival Badagry 2017 would form a cardinal part of the event commemorating the creations of Lagos state.

The Governor who concluded by saying they would touch everything that is Badagry, equally expressed Government’s commitment to recreating and developing potentials in Badagry and advised that a framework for its sustainability on annual basis should be put in place.

Responding at the 2017 edition,”Diaspora Festival Badagry” Prof. Suomonni Elisee from South African University, United States of America, said, “Although I have heard about this festival and this is my first time and that made it fantastic. I was the second keynote speaker and the focus of the keynote was that we need to use an indigenous framework for the transformational changes we are making in Africa and in Nigeria. If there is no framework it is going to collapse. The topic of my presentation was megabe as framework of diaspora citizenship like those Nigerians citizens in diaspora that they have to get a value system and they should have an indigenous framework for whatever changes we need to do in Africa.”

Professor who suggested that this door of return should rename with Nigerian name, also said: “The goodwill is important, of course human mentality of people wanting to take attention but not want to be committed to the spirit of whatever we are doing. This is because there is a different between what we commit to and the spirit of it and whatever and what is in the paper. People who are interested in what that is in the paper attending this event are glamorous. I think few people is committed to behind it. For me giving them enabling environment will take time but it will going to work out. For me I am interested in the problem but more interested in the solution.

On his advice to the present administration to ensure things are done rightly: In my presentation yesterday I made a presentation in comparison between the Halloween in United States and Zamgbeto while in Halloween in U S in 2016, they spent 8.4 billion US dollars and if we are to promote Zamgbeto and we get just one billion Nara into the economy especially in Nigeria. The resources are there but the different is people are wasting them on frivolities, Elisee noted.

Speaking further, he said that Nigeria has more opportunity for tourism attraction than any other African countries. “Tourism is number two earning potential for Namibia and Boswana. They should make the tourism facilities available,” he ended.

At this point, the event is very significant because for the first time, a door of return is opened for the Diasporans whose ancestors were historically taken away as slaves, through the point of no return in Badagry several years ago.

The festival was organized jointly by the African Renaissance Foundation, Agile Communications Limited in partnership with the Lagos State Government and the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, and MIPAD.

However, Diaspora Festival Badagry deserve a huge commendation for creating an ambiance to integrate African. The festival demonstrated culture is a veritable factor for tourism promotion. People exchanged call cards, took selfie and probably got business prospects with many reputable institutions and individuals, not minding the economy that is in distress.