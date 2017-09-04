Golden Stardom Boosts Sports Tourism With Golden Independence Cup

To drive the “Movement Of Hope For Nigeria”, such that synergy is built amongst various sectors in Nigeria, Nigeria’s Golden speaker for Fitness & Sports, Mr. Sam Sodje in collaboration with other professional football stars have finalized arrangements for the “Nigeria’s Golden Orator Project 2017”.

The programme which is currently at the second stage of the project is organised in form of a corporate football game targeted at serving as precursor of “Hope For Nigeria’

Already, eight brands have been selected based on merit, to represent their sectors.

According to the organisers, “this project is aimed at restoring “Hope For Nigeria”. Bridging the gap between Start-up companies and Multinational Brands, hence business ideas are being polished and appropriately channeled through Nigeria’s Golden speakers of hope representing various sectors in Nigeria.

The sponsors further added that “this measure ensures that golden ideas are sustained towards boosting the economy of Nigeria. It is also a leverage for corporate brands to exhibit products and services, thereby increasing her business network and collaboration amongst corporate brands”.

This project, It was gathered is also staged to steer up hope for Nigeria, a platform for Nigerians to partake in the “Movement Of Hope”, by being optimistic about Nigeria in a 60 seconds video speech. It will also create a platform for the participants to pledge supports for their choice of brand that has added value to the economy of Nigeria.

Other benefits are, that it is a Leverage for government to applaud corporate brands that are committed to nation building, and investing in human capital.

Daily Times was reliably informed that there would be Nigeria’s Golden Speakers Lounge at the venue, a leverage for the general public to connect live with Nigeria’s Golden Speakers of “Hope For Nigeria”.

Such forum would equally create room for consultations in areas of mentorship, trainings, speaking engagements and execution of golden business ideas.

To celebrate the Golden Heritage of Nigeria, there would be a discovery of skillful players who get signed afterwards with top notch clubs.