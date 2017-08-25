Africa: Nike Lake Resort to participate at 13th Akwaaba Travel Market

Nike Lake Resort, Enugu, one of the famous hospitality brands in the country has announced her participation at the 13th AKWAABA 2017 Exhibition starting on September 10th-12th, 2017.

The 3-Star hotel with world- class facilities; and well-trained workers has the best service to make guests and clients’ experience memorable one.

With 210 well- appointed rooms and suites plus 10 self- catering villas suitable for all tastes and budgets; and each room overlooking the well- manicured gardens , the resort has four indoor and five outdoor venues for conferencing and business meetings that meet international standards.

Situated on the banks of Nike Lake in Enugu, the resort presents a scenic environment for guests that are in love with nature. It is a short 15 minutes drive from the airport; and only 10 minutes from the city center. With a mission to be one of the best resorts in Nigeria, the site has lots more for fun-seekers.